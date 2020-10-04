Report: Patriots, Chiefs eyeing Monday night start time for Week 4 game

Report: Pats, Chiefs eyeing Monday night start time originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL is moving full speed ahead on trying to play Patriots-Chiefs in Week 4.

After receiving no new positive COVID-19 tests Saturday, New England took another round of tests Sunday morning that all came back negative, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

If Kansas City returns all negative test results Sunday, as well, the teams will try to play their Week 4 contest -- originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday -- Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, per Schefter.

That would mean the Patriots flying to Kansas City on Monday morning and playing later that night, but according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, both teams would prefer to play Monday rather than Tuesday or another time in the season.

The current plan, pending the results of point of care tests, is for #Patriots-#Chiefs to play on Monday, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. It’s the preference from both teams, and there have been no additional positives so far, which is a positive sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2020

The Patriots and Chiefs added one player each to their COVID-19/reserve lists Saturday. Per multiple reports, those players were New England quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu.

Neither team has had a positive test since Newton and Ta'amu reportedly tested positive Friday, though, and both players are self-quarantining.

The Patriots will all need to pass one more point-of-care test Monday morning before flying to Kansas City, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. But if that happens, the teams could maintain some sense of normalcy in their schedules by playing Monday night in Kansas City.