Report: Patriots 'character coach,' Bill Belichick confidant leaving amid Robert Kraft scandal

Count Jack Easterby among the many bothered by the solicitation charges facing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

On the same day Kraft pleaded not guilty to two charges of soliciting prostitution at a Florida massage parlor, Easterby, the Patriots’ “character coach,” has reportedly resigned.

The Boston Globe reports that Easterby is leaving the team after six years on the job.

What exactly was that job?

The Globe describes Easterby as one of head coach Bill Belichick’s closest confidants, a man who helped guide the team through the Aaron Hernandez scandal and mentored Josh Gordon last season.

A Christian preacher, Easterby also served as the team chaplain.

Easterby described his role to Patriots Wire before the Super Bowl.

‘Aim to be a servant’

“They call it team development or character coaching,” Easterby told Patriots Wire. “Just aim to be a servant. Aim to be the glue. Aim to help anything and everything to help our team gel together, be better men on and off the field and help us hopefully work together as a team to perform at the highest level.”

Kraft allegedly not meeting Easterby’s standard of being a better man off the field apparently played a role in his decision to step down.

Kraft incident did ‘not sit well’ with Easterby

The Globe reports that Easterby felt that his role had “run its course” while the charges against Kraft did “not sit well” with him. Easterby’s contract expired at the end of the season.

Easterby also made his thoughts known last week when he retweeted this post from New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson urging followers to “be appalled but not surprised” while discussing the sex trafficking industry in response to the charges facing Kraft.

