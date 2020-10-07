Report: Patriots cancel practice Wednesday amid possible spread of COVID-19

The New England Patriots have reportedly canceled their practice on Wednesday after reports that COVID-19 may be spreading through their roster.

There have been widespread reports Wednesday that an additional Patriots player has tested positive for the coronavirus, which is what led the team to cancel Wednesday’s practice. The Patriots also had a positive test on Saturday, and quarterback Cam Newton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list (though neither Newton or the Patriots confirmed whether he’d tested positive). Practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray was reportedly placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that due to the new positive test, the Patriots have told Tier 1 and 2 employees (players, coaches, trainers, doctors, football operations, video personnel) that they will work virtually on Wednesday. However, all employees will still need to come to the facility for their daily COVID-19 test.

Status of Sunday’s game unknown

The Patriots are scheduled to play the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. As of now, that game is still going forward, but the NFL is reportedly evaluating whether or not it should. That decision will likely hinge on whether more members of the Patriots test positive in the coming days.

The Patriots have already had one game pushed back due to the coronavirus, their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. That game was supposed to be played on Sunday, but was pushed back to Monday night after players on both the Patriots and Chiefs tested positive.

