Report: Patriots calling teams to get into top 10 with Justin Fields as main target

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 2021 NFL Draft is days away and all the speculation will finally be put to an end.

Bill Belichick’s staff has been thoroughly scouting the top 5 quarterbacks available and the New England Patriots need a signal-caller for the future. With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson out of the picture, the options come down to Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the San Francisco 49ers are between Jones and Lance with the No. 3 pick. There’s multiple teams reportedly willing to trade down who have top-10 picks and it could still leave one of these premier quarterbacks on the table.

The Patriots have the No. 15 pick and are making calls with teams in the top 10 to snag Fields, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero believes the Patriots could trade a second-round pick to the Detroit Lions (No. 7) or Carolina Panthers (No. 8). The Denver Broncos sit at No. 9 and need a quarterback, so the Patriots would likely have to surpass them.

During Fields’ two seasons at Ohio State, he threw for 5,373 and 63 touchdowns with only nine interceptions. He also has a 4.46 40-yard dash that led to 867 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns over that span. Fields showed his grit last season during the College Football Playoff while overcoming a rib injury and having a stellar performance against Clemson.

A lot of of moving pieces will be in place during the draft this year, but the Patriots’ main priority appears to be at quarterback.

List

One potential Patriots' target at RB in each round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Recommended Stories

  • ESPN’s Mel Kiper would be surprised if Patriots don’t trade up for QB

    All signs are pointing toward the Patriots trading up for a QB in the draft.

  • NFL draft betting: Trey Lance's draft odds shifted with news the 49ers are considering him at No. 3

    Trey Lance could go as high as third to the 49ers.

  • Packers take ‘fastest-rising defensive player’ in Peter King’s mock draft

    Kentucky LB Jamin Davis is the pick at No. 29 overall in Peter King's final mock draft of 2021.

  • Mel Kiper Jr. says Jets should take Justin Fields over Zach Wilson

    ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. isn't buying the Zach Wilson hype and would rather the Jets go for Fields at No. 2.

  • Should the Bears be all-in on trading up to land QB Justin Fields?

    With the 49ers reportedly passing on QB Justin Fields, the Bears should be aggressive in trading up to land their franchise quarterback.

  • Mac Jones, Justin Fields or Trey Lance? Breaking down 49ers' QB options with No. 3 pick in NFL draft

    With little drama surrounding the first two picks in the NFL draft, the 49ers' quarterback choice could end up shaping the rest of the first round.

  • 2021 NFL draft: BYU's Zach Wilson has Patrick Mahomes moments but isn't that good yet

    We roll along with our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 8 overall — the Cougars' swashbuckling, freewheeling creator who sometimes makes things tougher than they need to be.

  • 2021 NFL draft: North Dakota State's Trey Lance has it all, but is he ready now?

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft rolls along with No. 6 overall — the Bison's highly talented, highly inexperienced quarterback.

  • Kemba Walker injury: Celtics guard exits vs. Hornets with 'weird pain'

    Celtics guard Kemba Walker wasn't quite sure what to make of an injury scare in Sunday's game against the Hornets.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Penn State's Micah Parsons is inexperienced but carries elite potential

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft rolls along with No. 7 — the Nittany Lions' elite specimen who could use some refinement in his game.

  • Businesses celebrate NFL Draft, help charity

    The NFL draft starts on April 29 and to celebrate the Ravens, some local businesses are teaming up for a draft party. All to benefit the local Meals on Wheels charity. Joining us this morning with more is owner of Great 8's Memorabilia, Kris Ruhling.

  • 5 draft prospects Bengals could trade back into Round 1 to select

    Here are some players the Cincinnati Bengals could trade up to get in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Ghana basks in Twitter’s surprise choice as Africa HQ

    Start-ups in the West African nation celebrate as others ponder why their countries were snubbed.

  • The FBI is breaking into corporate computers to remove malicious code – smart cyber defense or government overreach?

    The FBI's latest cybersecurity moves bring the government into new territory – inside privately owned computers. AP Photo/Cliff OwenThe FBI has the authority right now to access privately owned computers without their owners’ knowledge or consent, and to delete software. It’s part of a government effort to contain the continuing attacks on corporate networks running Microsoft Exchange software, and it’s an unprecedented intrusion that’s raising legal questions about just how far the government can go. On April 9, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas approved a search warrant allowing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out the operation. The software the FBI is deleting is malicious code installed by hackers to take control of a victim’s computer. Hackers have used the code to access vast amounts of private email messages and to launch ransomware attacks. The authority the Justice Department relied on and the way the FBI carried out the operation set important precedents. They also raise questions about the power of courts to regulate cybersecurity without the consent of the owners of the targeted computers. As a cybersecurity scholar, I have studied this type of cybersecurity, dubbed active defense, and how the public and private sectors have relied on each other for cybersecurity for years. Public-private cooperation is critical for managing the wide range of cyber threats facing the U.S. But it poses challenges, including determining how far the government can go in the name of national security. It’s also important for Congress and the courts to oversee this balancing act. Exchange server hack Since at least January 2021, hacking groups have been using zero-day exploits – meaning previously unknown vulnerabilities – in Microsoft Exchange to access email accounts. The hackers used this access to insert web shells, software that allows them to remotely control the compromised systems and networks. Tens of thousands of email users and organizations have been affected. One result has been a series of ransomware attacks, which encrypt victims’ files and hold the keys to decrypt them for ransom. On March 2, 2021, Microsoft announced that a hacking group code named Hafnium had been using multiple zero-day exploits to install web shells with unique file names and paths. This makes it challenging for administrators to remove the malicious code, even with the tools and patches Microsoft and cybersecurity firms have released to assist the victims. Cybersecurity firm FireEye has been responding to a barrage of cyberattacks, including several targeting the widely used corporate email software Microsoft Exchange. AP Photo/Nathan Ellgren The FBI is accessing hundreds of these mail servers in corporate networks. The search warrant allows the FBI to access the web shells, enter the previously discovered password for a web shell, make a copy for evidence, and then delete the web shell. The FBI, though, was not authorized to remove any other malware that hackers might have installed during the breach or otherwise access the contents of the servers. What makes this case unique is both the scope of the FBI’s actions to remove the web shells and the unprecedented intrusion into privately owned computers without the owners’ consent. The FBI undertook the operation without consent because of the large number of unprotected systems throughout U.S. networks and the urgency of the threat. The action demonstrates the Justice Department’s commitment to using “all of our legal tools,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in a statement. The total number of compromised firms remains murky given that the figure is redacted in the court documents, but it could be as many as 68,000 Exchange servers, which would potentially affect millions of email users. New malware attacks on Microsoft Exchange servers continue to surface, and the FBI is continuing to undertake court-authorized action to remove the malicious code. Active defense The shift toward a more active U.S. cybersecurity strategy began under the Obama administration with the establishment of U.S. Cyber Command in 2010. The emphasis at the time remained on deterrence by denial, meaning making computers harder to hack. This includes using a layered defense, also known as defense in depth, to make it more difficult, expensive and time-consuming to break into networks. The alternative is to go after hackers, a strategy dubbed defend forward. Since 2018, the U.S. government has ramped up defend forward, as seen in U.S. actions against Russian groups in the 2018 and 2020 election cycles in which U.S. Cyber Command personnel identified and disrupted Russian online propaganda campaigns. The Biden administration has continued this trend, coupled with new sanctions on Russia in response to the SolarWinds espionage campaign. That attack, which the U.S. government attributes to hackers connected to Russian intelligence services, used vulnerabilities in commercial software to break into U.S. government agencies. This new FBI action similarly pushes the envelope of active defense, in this case to clean up the aftermath of domestic breaches, though without the awareness – or consent – of the affected organizations. The law and the courts The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act generally makes it illegal to access a computer without authorization. This law, though, does not apply to the government. The FBI has the power to remove malicious code from private computers without permission thanks to a change in 2016 to Rule 41 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure. This revision was designed in part to enable the U.S. government to more easily battle botnets and aid other cybercrime investigations in situations where the perpetrators’ locations remained unknown. It permits the FBI to access computers outside the jurisdiction of a search warrant. This action highlights the precedent, and power, of courts becoming de facto cybersecurity regulators that can empower the Department of Justice to clean up large-scale deployments of malicious code of the kind seen in the Exchange hack. In 2017, for example, the FBI made use of the expanded Rule 41 to take down a global botnet that harvested victims information and used their computers to send spam emails. Important legal issues remain unresolved with the FBI’s current operation. One is the question of liability. What if, for example, the privately owned computers were damaged in the FBI’s process of removing the malicious code? Another issue is how to balance private property rights against national security needs in cases like this. What is clear, though, is that under this authority the FBI could hack into computers at will, and without the need for a specific search warrant. [Get our best science, health and technology stories. Sign up for The Conversation’s science newsletter.] National security and the private sector Rob Joyce, NSA’s cybersecurity director, said that cybersecurity is national security. This statement may seem uncontroversial. But it does portend a sea change in the government’s responsibility for cybersecurity, which has largely been left up to the private sector. Much of U.S. critical infrastructure, which includes computer networks, is in private hands. Yet companies have not always made the necessary investments to protect their customers. This raises the question of whether there has been a market failure in cybersecurity where economic incentives haven’t been sufficient to result in adequate cyber defenses. With the FBI’s actions, the Biden administration may be implicitly acknowledging such a market failure.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Scott Shackelford, Indiana University. Read more:North Korea targeted cybersecurity researchers using a blend of hacking and espionageThe SolarWinds hack was all but inevitable – why national cyber defense is a ‘wicked’ problem and what can be done about it Scott Shackelford is a principal investigator on grants from the Hewlett Foundation, Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and the Microsoft Corporation supporting both the Ostrom Workshop Program on Cybersecurity and Internet Governance and the Indiana University Cybersecurity Clinic.

  • How to score the lowest 15-year mortgage rate to refinance your home

    Rates are much lower than for 30-year mortgages right now, but payments can be stiff.

  • Shad Khan: No. 1 pick will define Jaguars for rest of my life

    Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said last week that team owner Shad Khan would make the decision about what the team will do with the first overall pick in the draft ahead. That expectation that the Jaguars will select quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been in place for months and Khan told Albert Breer of SI.com [more]

  • NFL draft 2021: Seven-round order for all 259 picks

    Here is the round-by-round order for the 2021 NFL draft, which is scheduled to be held in Cleveland from April 29-May 1.

  • Lions GM Brad Holmes confirms teams have inquired about No. 7 overall pick

    Chargers general manager Tom Telesco could be among the few looking to move up.

  • Mock Draft 4.0: Mark Schofield’s “Mock of Integrity”

    With the 2021 NFL draft just days away, what are NFL teams going to do? Only Mark Schofield knows!

  • Rep. Cammack: 'Government does not create jobs,' private businesses do

    Florida Rep. Kat Cammack argues Biden's infrastructure spending plan will increase class warfare and poverty levels.