Report: Patriots have called about DeAndre Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy, monitoring Odell Beckham Jr.

The Patriots are apparently firmly in the market for a big-time receiver.

According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the Patriots have called the Cardinals and Broncos to inquire about trading for DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy, respectively. Howe also reports that New England attended free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout.

But, the price point is a key component for the Patriots.

Hopkins, who turns 31 in June, missed several games due to a suspension last year, but still finished with 64 catches for 717 yards with three touchdowns.

New England head coach Bill Belichick and Hopkins had a famous encounter caught by NFL Films during the matchup between the Patriots and Cardinals in December in which the two men exchanged pleasantries.

Jeudy, who turns 24 next month, caught 67 passes for 972 yards with six TDs in 2022. Howe reported the Broncos are seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Jeudy.

After tearing his ACL for the second time during Super Bowl LVI, Beckham did not sign with a team in 2022.

Former New England receiver Jakobi Meyers just agreed to sign with the Raiders on a modest three-year deal on Tuesday. Meyers led the club in receiving yards last year.

