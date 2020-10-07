Report: Patriots-Broncos ‘still on’ after Stephon Gilmore’s positive COVID test

Despite Stephon Gilmore’s positive test for coronavirus, the New England Patriots will still face the Denver Broncos this Sunday, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

The Patriots’ Sunday matchup in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs was postponed to Monday after Cam Newton came down with a positive coronavirus test. Gilmore, Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray have all been added to the COVID-19/reserve list. Gilmore tested negative three times before the game on Monday, along with the rest of the team.

New England is scheduled to kickoff Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET against Denver, but that could change very easily.

Just got word from league on Broncos-Patriots game: "It's on. Will let you know if something changes." #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 7, 2020



