Report: Patriots-Broncos still on as scheduled

News of Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore‘s positive test for COVID-19 on Wednesday came after quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That likely has many thinking about last week’s run of positive tests in Tennessee, which continued with two more on Wednesday and led to last Sunday’s game against the Steelers being rescheduled. The Patriots’ Week Four game against the Chiefs was delayed until Monday after Newton’s test, but no change has been made to this week’s schedule yet.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the league told him the game is still on and that they’ll get word out if that should change.

An announcement of another positive test in New England on Thursday could lead to a change in the plan to move forward on Sunday.

