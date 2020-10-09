Report: Patriots-Broncos game moving to Monday night amid COVID-19 cases

Isaiah Houde

The New England Patriots’ Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos has been moved from midday Sunday to Monday night, according to Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News.

The matchup was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, but was flexed to the 4:25 p.m. ET slot. It’ll be the second consecutive week the Patriots play an unexpected Monday night game due to positive COVID-19 tests on the team. Cam Newton was the first Patriot to contract the virus, and he missed the Patriots’ contest in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray and star cornerback Stephon Gilmore have contracted the virus as well. Newton and Gilmore were asymptomatic and could quickly make their way back to the team.


The game will reportedly be played at 5:05 p.m. ET on Monday.


The Patriots will play these two consecutive Monday night games and then they’ll have their BYE week.