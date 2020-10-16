Report: Patriots-Broncos in doubt after positive COVID-19 tests in New England

First it was the Tennessee Titans dealing with an ongoing series of COVID-19 tests that forced schedule changes. Now it is the New England Patriots. Their game against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago was pushed from Sunday afternoon to Monday night after Cam Newton tested positive, and last week’s contest against the Denver Broncos was similarly moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday, and ultimately pushed back a week, after two more positive tests including one from cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The rescheduled contest is now back in doubt after news Friday out of New England. Rumblings began early in the day Friday from Ryan Spagnoli from Pats Pulpit of SB Nation:

Don’t shoot the messenger, but hearing more positive COVID-19 cases coming for the #Patriots. — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) October 16, 2020





ESPN’s Mike Reiss was on the story to confirm that, along with Field Yates:

Reporting with @FieldYates: The Patriots will be canceling their Friday practice after a positive COVID-19 test, per a source. There is also a second test they are awaiting to confirm is a positive. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 16, 2020





Depending on what happens from here, if the league is forced to move this game yet again, the NFL will be in a difficult spot, as pointed out by Adam Schefter:

If the game could not be played Sunday, the NFL would be presented with its toughest scheduling challenge to date. Both teams, the Patriots and Broncos, had their byes last weekend and bye flexibility is gone. https://t.co/HMCsLPbd8l — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2020



