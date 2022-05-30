Report: Patriots blocked assistant coach from speaking with Raiders

The New England Patriots are picking up the pieces this offseason following a max exodus of offensive assistant coaches.

Josh McDaniels was the first domino to fall when he became the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach and then he began poaching assistants immediately. Former wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and offensive assistant Bo Hardegree joined the Raiders to fill out various positions.

The Raiders also hired former Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler as their general manager.

Bill Belichick wasn’t going to watch another one of his assistants leave, so he reportedly blocked tight ends and fullback coach Nick Caley from taking an interview with the Raiders.

“Nick Caley’s role seems to be a little in flux,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported. “I’d expect he’ll have more responsibility in ’22. The Patriots blocked Caley from talking to the Raiders, and his role in New England this fall could dictate whether he stays put or goes to Las Vegas in ’23.”

Caley is viewed to be a potential offensive coordinator in the future and he admitted that it’s a goal of his during a press conference last week.

As of now, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia will handle the offensive play-calling responsibilities.

List