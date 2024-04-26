Report: Patriots, Bills considered ‘highly unlikely’ to trade for Deebo Samuel

As soon as the San Francisco 49ers made the decision to select Florida Gators pass catcher Ricky Pearsall in a surprise pick at the end of the first round on Thursday night, all eyes turned to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

With Aiyuk entering the final year of his contract with the 49ers, the 26-year-old wide receiver’s name has been engulfed in trade rumors. On Thursday, different reports and buzz indicated both Aiyuk and Samuel had been involved in trade chatter.

With the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots sitting at the top of the second round with a need at receiver, both AFC East teams have been linked to a potential trade with the 49ers. However, with the start of the second round approaching, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported the Patriots and Bills are considered “highly unlikely” to trade for Samuel.

Via @Schultz_Report on Twitter:

Sources: While the #49ers have listened to calls on All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel, sources say the #Patriots and #Bills are considered highly unlikely to trade for him. pic.twitter.com/bA5ti5yRdY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 26, 2024

