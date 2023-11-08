Report: Patriots benching J.C. Jackson for Colts matchup in Germany originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

J.C. Jackson began the New England Patriots' Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders on the bench. Now, he won't even be on the bench for their Week 10 game.

The Patriots cornerback is "not expected to travel" with the Patriots to Frankfurt, Germany for their game against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. Rapoport and Garafolo cited "questions about (Jackson's) reliability" that led the Patriots to keep him back in New England, "get through the (Week 11) bye and return in a better place."

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports that Jackson was late to the team hotel last Saturday, which was part of why he was benched to begin the team's Week 9 game versus Washington.

The Patriots acquired Jackson from the Los Angeles Chargers via trade in early October with the hope that he'd recapture some of the success he found during his first four seasons in New England. Instead, Jackson has been a significant disappointment, ranking 112th among 115 qualified cornerbacks with a Pro Football Focus grade of 38.9 entering Week 10.

Jackson didn't speak to reporters after the Patriots' loss to the Commanders, and we'd imagine he won't be thrilled about missing the team's trip to Germany. But perhaps a full two weeks off will help him get right for the home stretch.

With Jackson sidelined, New England will enter Sunday's game with Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones (who was also benched to start Week 9), Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade and the recently-acquired Alex Austin as their active cornerbacks.