Report: Patriots attend South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn’s pro day

As the New England Patriots continue their pre-draft scouting, they are continuing to meet with prospects. On Wednesday, they had position coaches in attendance to work out South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn at his pro day.

Horn has been projected to the Patriots in several mock drafts. As a junior last year, he recorded 16 tackles and two interceptions for South Carolina. His best season statistically came as a freshman in 2018. He tallied 45 tackles and two sacks on the year.

He would help bring additional depth to a New England secondary that already has a bunch of key pieces.

DB coaches working out CB Jaycee Horn at South Carolina pro-day: * Bears

* Patriots

* Eagles

* Bengals

* Panthers — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 24, 2021

With New England having many options to choose from with the 15th overall selection, Horn be an option. It would certainly fit right in with the organizational makeover on the defensive side of the football.

