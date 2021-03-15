Report: Patriots agree to terms with WR Nelson Agholor

The Patriots have agreed to terms with receiver Nelson Agholor according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Agholor is coming off a season with Las Vegas where he posted 48 receptions, 896 yards, and eight touchdowns. He also had a wild 18.7 yards per reception. Playing both outside and in the slot, Agholor was a deep threat who could stretch the field, a role he’ll likely have in New England. It’s possible the Patriots view Agholor as an upgrade over Damiere Byrd. They have comparable playing styles, with Agholor likely to be a better option.

