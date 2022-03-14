Report: Patriots agree to terms on two-year deal for Brian Hoyer

The New England Patriots agreed to terms on two-year deal, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. The financials of the deal have yet to be reported.

Hoyer rejoins the Patriots after serving as the team’s backup quarterback for the last two years, with a particularly successful stint as Mac Jones’ mentor in 2021. Hoyer served as a player-coach in the quarterback room as Jones entered his first season as an NFL starter. And while the Patriots may lose offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the team seems to have made an effort to keep some of Jones’ other support systems intact.

New: The #Patriots have agreed to terms with QB Brian Hoyer and G/C James Ferentz, according to a league source. This comes a day after the club agreed with safety Devin McCourty (1 year, $9 million). https://t.co/Wzg7UjY5vT — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 14, 2022

QB Brian Hoyer is in agreement with Patriots on a 2-year deal. Multiple years provide continuity around Mac Jones; also serves as player/coach bridge of institutional knowledge for offensive staff following Josh McDaniels' departure. (@globejimmcbride 1st on general agreement) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 14, 2022

Hoyer rejoins a quarterback group that includes Jones and Jarrett Stidham.

List