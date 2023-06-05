Report: Patriots agree to terms with local standout WR

The New England Patriots agreed to terms with University of Rhode Island wide receiver Ed Lee on Monday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Lee recorded 58 receptions for 908 yards and five touchdowns for the URI Rams last season. He was named to the All-CAA Second Team as a wide receiver and the All-CAA Third Team as a punt returner. The Washington, D.C. native started all 11 games for the Rams.

New England has some familiarity with Lee. He was part of the group that worked out at the Patriots’ local pro day prior to the draft, per NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

This may not be the flashiest move, but it does add additional depth to a wide receiver group that is strong. New England added Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas in the draft in addition to signing JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency.

At the very least, New England has potential production at the wide receiver group. It should make for a fun positional outlook heading into training camp.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire