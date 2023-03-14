Report: Patriots agree to terms with former Broncos OT Calvin Anderson

The New England Patriots made their first external signing of free agency on Tuesday, agreeing to a two-year deal with offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Anderson played for the Broncos last season and appeared in 10 games. The 27-year-old made seven starts at left tackle. He has spent the last four seasons with Denver and worked his way through the ranks. He was on the practice squad in 2019 at left tackle. He does have history with the Patriots, as he entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the team.

This is a depth move for New England, who currently have only three tackles under contract for next season. It gives the organization flexibility on the left side.

#Patriots agree to two-year deal with former #Broncos OT Calvin Anderson, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

This is not a flashy move by any means, but it does boost the team’s depth at a needed position. Here’s hoping that more dominoes fall as free agency is in full swing.

