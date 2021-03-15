Report: Patriots agree to terms on contract with EDGE Matt Judon

The New England Patriots and edge Matthew Judon have agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth $56 million with $32 million in the first two years, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The deal comes within hours of the Patriots agreeing to terms with pending free agents Jonnu Smith (4 years, $50 million) and Davon Godchaux (2 years, $16 million) and defensive back Jalen Mills (4 years, $24 million). It has been a historically huge day of spending for coach Bill Belichick, who entered the tampering period with roughly $60 million in salary cap space.

Judon is a prototypical Patriots linebacker, with a versatile presence on the edge. He’s a threat to rush the passer, even if he’s not be the best pass-rusher in the NFL. And then he can contribute in every other way: run defense and coverage.

The #Patriots are signing OLB Matt Judon to a four-year, $56 million contract including $32 million over the first two years, per source. A massive deal for the former #Ravens standout. 💰💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

He’s the type of savvy veteran who can change the complexion of the defense — and he’s just 28 years old. Though Judon entered in the NFL as a fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State in 2016, he has been a two-time Pro Bowl in his time with the Baltimore Ravens. In 2019, he had 54 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hits, which earned him the franchise tag for 2020. Last season, he finished with 50 tackles, six sacks and 21 quarterback hits. Baltimore elected not to franchise tag him for the second consecutive year.

Judon joins a group of edge players which includes Chase Winovich and Josh Uche, among others.