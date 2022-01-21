Report: Patriots agree to one-year extension with LB Harvey Langi

The New England Patriots and linebacker Harvey Langi agreed to a one-year extension on Friday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The extension will take him through the 2022 season.

Langi tallied three combined tackles in the 2021 season. He began his career with the Patriots in 2017 and returned to the team last offseason following a three-year stint with the New York Jets.

He appeared in seven games for the Patriots this season, but a sprained MCL in Week 7 forced him to go on injured reserve.

The linebacker returned to practice on December 29, however he was not activated within the return window.

This is a one-year extension through 2022 for LB Harvey Langi, whose primary contributions have come on special teams. https://t.co/bmiRZvPtwT — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 21, 2022

As the Patriots looks to strengthen their defense, the extension of Langi could prove to be a nice depth addition for the team moving forward.

