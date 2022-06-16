Report: Patriots agree to four-year deal with rookie RB Pierre Strong

The New England Patriots agreed to a contract with rookie running back Pierre Strong on Thursday. The deal is four years in length and worth $4.37 million per season.This was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

With this contract, the Patriots now have only three draft picks unsigned. Guard Cole Strange, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, and quarterback Bailey Zappe are the only players to remain unsigned.

Strong is coming off a successful 2021 season with South Dakota state. He tallied 1,579 yards and 17 touchdowns on 226 carries last season. He could be a key piece of the equation in the running back room for the Patriots, following the departure of Brandon Bolden to Las Vegas in March.

The Patriots have agreed to terms with 4th round RB Pierre Strong on his 4-year, $4,373,428 rookie contract that includes $714,428 guaranteed. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 16, 2022

As New England looks for contributors to step up offensively, Strong should have a sizable opportunity to do so.

