Report: Patriots agree to extension with RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The New England Patriots and running back Rhamondre Stephenson reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension on Thursday. The deal is worth $36 million in total, including $17 million fully guaranteed.

This was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Stevenson has been a staple in the Patriots’ backfield ever since he was selected in the 2021 NFL draft. He put together a solid rookie season that saw him record 133 carries for 606 yards and five touchdowns.

He was one of the more consistent players on a Patriots offense that struggled in 2023. He tallied 156 carries for 619 yards and four touchdowns.

New England has prioritized keeping in-house players on expiring deals this offseason. Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews and Kyle Dugger have all gotten new deals.

This is a move that locks up Stevenson for the foreseeable future, which is important given the rebuilding nature of the Patriots’ offense.

Patriots and RB Rhamondre Stevenson reached agreement on a four-year extension for $36 million, including $17M fully guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 20, 2024

Stevenson has been a model of consistency in the backfield for New England over the last couple of seasons. Now, he is set to remain a strong foundational pillar for the new-look offense.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire