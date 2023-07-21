Report: Patriots agree to deal with rookie DE Keion White

The New England Patriots have reportedly signed rookie defensive end Keion White to a deal.

Patriots rookies reported to training camp on Friday, and now, the last hurdle is officially clear for White to participate with the rest of his teammates.

Veteran defensive end Lawrence Guy no-showed the spring practices in what is believed to be for contract reasons. If his holdout lingers into training camp, it could forge a path for meaningful reps for White early on.

The former Georgia Tech star is a powerhouse on the defensive front that could help tip the battles in the trenches in the Patriots’ favor.

The #Patriots agreed to terms with second-round pick DE Keion White, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 21, 2023

Training camp is slated to begin on Wednesday, July 26. So we are less than a week away from White and the other rookies testing themselves in a competitive practice setting.

