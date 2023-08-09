Report: Patriots agree to deal with former Bills LB on Wednesday

The New England Patriots are making another move to boost their linebacker corps. Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots have agreed to a deal with former Buffalo Bills defensive player Joe Giles-Harris.

In four years in the league, Giles-Harris has appeared in only 17 games. He was in on 204 snaps defensively for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, but since joining the Bills, he had spent the last two seasons as solely a special teams contributor.

The Patriots could be eyeing a similar usage for Giles-Harris considering the depth they’ve already built at linebacker.

It might not take long to see him in action, either, with the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans slated for Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

