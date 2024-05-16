Report: Patriots agree to contract extension with longtime captain David Andrews

The New England Patriots have reportedly agreed to keep one of the last holdovers of The Dynasty era around for a little longer.

The Patriots and center and longtime captain David Andrews agreed to a contract extension to keep the 9-year veteran in New England through the 2025 NFL season, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Patriots and starting C David Andrews have agreed to an extension through 2025, per source.



Under the new deal, Andrews is due a base value of $12M over the next two seasons, with a maximum value of $13M and $8M fully guaranteed. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 16, 2024

Andrews, 31, was set to enter the last year of his deal. Alongside long-snapper Joe Cardona, Andrews is the longest-tenured player in Foxboro and should be a steadying presence for a team that just underwent its greatest organizational upheaval this century in the wake of Bill Belichick’s departure and Jerod Mayo’s hiring as head coach.

Andrews has been named a team captain in each of the last seven seasons and played every offensive snap for New England in 2023.

Andrews is the latest player that Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf has worked to keep in New England. The new de facto general manager had already re-signed key players like Kendrick Bourne, Mike Onwenu, Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings this spring.

