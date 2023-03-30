Report: Patriots adding familiar face to coaching staff

While building the roster through free agency, the New England Patriots are also taking the time to round out their coaching staff for the 2023 season.

The newest addition is expected to be Keith Jones, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Thursday.

Jones helped out with the organization back in training camp ahead of the 2022 season, predominantly on the defensive line. He was also an assistant defensive line coach for the Patriots at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl back in February.

Having an assistant like Jones on staff should give the Patriots a boost considering he has plenty of experience playing along the defensive front at UT-Martin and in the Arena Football League.

The Patriots defense was a strength for the team last season, and they’ve managed to keep most of that unit intact. So Jones will have no shortage of talent to work with on the football field.

