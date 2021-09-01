Report: Patriots to add QB Garrett Gilbert to practice squad

The New England Patriots will sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Gilbert joins a quarterback group which includes Mac Jones, the only QB on the active roster, Brian Hoyer (practice squad) and Jarrett Stidham (physically unable to perform list).

New England adding Gilbert comes in the wake of the team cutting quarterback Cam Newton, who was the team’s starter but is now a free agent after Bill Belichick named Jones QB1.

Gilbert entered the NFL in 2014 as a sixth-round draft choice out of SMU and Texans. He spent two seasons with the Patriots in 2014 and 2015. He has played for seven NFL teams and one AFL team.

Despite a lengthy career in the NFL, Gilbert hasn’t played much, with just seven games played. His completion percentage is 52.3 for 283 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

