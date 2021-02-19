Report: Patriots add former offensive lineman Billy Yates to staff

The New England Patriots will be adding one of their former offensive lineman Billy Yates to the coaching staff, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Yates, 40, was on the team from 2004 through 2008 and he most recently served as the Detroit Lions’ assistant offensive line coach under Matt Patricia — who’s back in a role with the team. According to Reiss, Yates has been working with the Patriots’ staff in recent weeks and he’ll be sticking around in the 2021 season.

He also spent time in the strength and conditioning departments for Bowling Green, Texas Tech and Texas A&M, while having a small stint with the Patriots during training camp in 2015.

Coaching nugget: Former Patriots OL Billy Yates (2004-2008) has been working with Bill Belichick's staff in recent weeks. Yates also did so at 2015 Patriots camp as part of the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship. Look for him to stick around in 2021 after 3 years with Lions. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 19, 2021

The Patriots currently have Cole Popovich and Carmen Bricillo as co-offensive line coaches to help replace the absence of Dante Scarnecchia, so it’s unclear on the role Yates will play in New England.