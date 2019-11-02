Report: Patriots activate rookie WR N'Keal Harry off injured reserve

Patrick Dunne
NBC Sports Boston

Patriots first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry is being activated from injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports, and the wide receiver will likely make his NFL debut Sunday night against the Ravens in Baltimore.

Harry sustained an ankle injury in training camp. He played in the first preseason game but was placed on IR before the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from Arizona State has been practicing the past few weeks and a group of Tom Brady targets at receiver that includes Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, recently acquired Mohamed Sanu and undrafted free agent rookie Jakobi Meyers.

