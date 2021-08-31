The New England Patriots are getting tackle Yasir Durant in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Durant signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Missouri last year. He appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and made one start in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He played just a couple snaps in two playoff games, including the Super Bowl.

The Patriots are giving the Chiefs a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for Durant.

Durant has played both tackle and guard with the Chiefs.

Report: Patriots acquiring Yasir Durant from Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk