Report: Patrick Patterson agrees to buyout with Thunder, signing with Clippers

Two years ago, it appeared the Thunder got a steal by signing Patrick Patterson for the taxpayer mid-level exception. But Patterson’s knee surgery the same summer was a warning sign that should’ve been heeded. Patterson had a couple underwhelming seasons in Oklahoma City.

Now, both sides are moving on.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Oklahoma City and forward Patrick Patterson have agreed to a buyout on the final season of his contract, allowing him to become a free agent, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 1, 2019





Once his $5.7 million salary clears waivers, Patterson’s intention is to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell ESPN https://t.co/0uIDF7EYJx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 1, 2019





The Thunder are $4,307,532 above the luxury-tax line. Patterson’s salary was $5,711,200.

I wonder whether he relinquished enough to get Oklahoma City out of the tax.

A buyout will provide at least some financial relief to the Thunder. They face the repeater tax and will almost certainly dodge it before its assessed the last day of the regular season.

Patterson will get a minimum salary from the Clippers ($2,331,593). Assume he gave up at least that much on his Oklahoma City buyout.

Story continues

The Clippers have a few primarily small forwards who can play power forward – Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Maurice Harkless. L.A. also has a couple bigs who can play either center or power forward – Montrezl Harrell and JaMychal Green.

Patterson will provide a different element as a bigger stretch power forward with defensive versatility. If the 30-year-old is healthy enough.