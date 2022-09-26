Report: Patrick Mekari sprained ankle, avoided major damage

The Ravens have not had much luck keeping their left tackles healthy, but the latest one to get hurt has apparently avoided a serious injury.

Patrick Mekari left Sunday’s game after hurting his ankle and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Mekari has been diagnosed with a sprain. It’s a low-ankle sprain, which generally carries a quicker recovery time than the high-ankle variety, and Mekari avoided any major damage when he went down against the Patriots.

Mekari was pressed into service at left tackle after Ja'Wuan James tore his Achilles in the season opener. James was starting in place of Ronnie Stanley, who is on the active roster but has been held out of the first three games because of the ankle injury that kept him out for the final 16 games of last season.

Daniel Faalele stepped in for Mekari on Sunday and would likely get the call if neither Mekari or Stanley are cleared to play against the Bills this week.

