Source: Patrick McCaw won't sign Warriors offer sheet, will miss start of camp

The Warriors' waiting game with Patrick McCaw will keep going.

The restricted free agent guard will not accept the Warriors' qualifying offer and will miss the start of training camp, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole. The Warriors are holding their Media Day on Monday in Oakland and will begin camp Tuesday.

The Warriors extended a $1.74 million offer sheet to McCaw, a third-year pro, 12 weeks ago.

As NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors insider Monte Poole wrote Friday:

The lack of McCaw's signature on a contract was not a concern in July or August. But with summer coming to a close, his absence leaves the Warriors wondering if he still wants to explore other options while also forcing them to prepare to do the same. This is not what the Warriors wanted, nor is it what McCaw needs.

McCaw has averaged 4 points per game in each of his two seasons with the Warriors, giving the two-time defending NBA champions depth at the guard spot.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears was first to report the news.