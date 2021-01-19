Report: Patrick Mahomes clears ‘some big steps,’ remains in concussion protocol

Barry Werner
·1 min read

There was some positive news on the Patrick Mahomes front for the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.

Of course when it comes to a concussion, everything has to proceed with caution.

However, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports while the QB remains in concussion protocol he cleared “some big steps.”

This will be a day-to-day thing and it will be the major focus of reporting for AFC Championship game week between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

