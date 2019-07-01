Report: Patrick Beverley re-ups with Clippers for 3 years, $40M

Patrick Beverley has agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN reports.

Free agent guard Patrick Beverley has agreed to a three-year, $40M deal to stay with the Clippers, his agent @KB_Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

The seven-year veteran combo guard averaged 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season, but is better known for his play on the defensive end and ability to get under opponents’ skin.

A valued teammate, Beverley has used his mouth and his physical play to lure opposing stars like Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant into technical fouls throughout his career. He has also developed into a knock-down 3-point shooter, hitting around 40 percent from long distance in each of his past four seasons.

With the signing the Clippers retain salary cap space for a max contract as they continue to pursue Kawhi Leonard.

