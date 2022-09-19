It appears two of Denver’s major contributors avoided significant injury during Sunday’s win over the Texans.

Cornerback Pat Surtain had to exit the contest with a shoulder issue and receiver Jerry Jeudy left with what’s now being reported as a chest/sternum issue. But according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, both Surtain and Jeudy are considered day-to-day.

That would give them a chance to play in the Week Three matchup against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Surtain had to leave the game after playing 40 percent of the defensive snaps. He’s recorded six total tackles in two games this season.

Jeudy had one 11-yard catch on three targets in his 10 snaps. He also took a 1-yard carry.

In Week one, Jeudy caught four passes for 102 yards with a touchdown in the loss to the Seahawks.

Report: Pat Surtain, Jerry Jeudy both considered day-to-day originally appeared on Pro Football Talk