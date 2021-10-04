While the Broncos had several starters go down due to injury during Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, at least one of their key defensive contributors should be alright going forward.

According to a report from NFL Media, rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II is expected to be OK after he exited the contest with a chest injury. The injury occurred in the second half and Surtain did not return.

The ninth overall pick in this year’s draft, Surtain has impressed in his first few games. He became a starter in Week Two after playing about a quarter of Denver’s defensive snaps in Week One. He’s recorded a pair of passes defensed and an interception.

Surtain is far from the only injury concern the Broncos have after suffering their first loss, with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater having to leave the game due to a concussion. But Surtain’s availability should help Denver get back on track against Pittsburgh next week.

Report: Pat Surtain is expected to be OK after exiting Sunday’s game with chest injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk