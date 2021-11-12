Report: Pat Shurmur won’t coach Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols

The Broncos will have to find a substitute play-caller for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur won’t coach the game due to COVID-19 protocols. With coaches needing to be vaccinated to be around players, Shurmur has presumably tested positive for the virus.

Pelissero adds that it’s currently unclear who the Broncos will have call the offensive plays, but names running backs coach Curtis Modkins and quarterbacks coach Mike Shula as potential candidates. Both Modkins and Shula have been coordinators in the past — Shula most recently with the Giants under Shurmur from 2018-2019.

With Denver emerging as a COVID-19 hot spot, the Broncos have had several additions to their COVID-19 reserve as of late. Guard Austin Schlottmann was placed on the list on Friday, joining quarterback Drew Lock, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and linebacker Justin Strnad.

The Broncos are going for their third consecutive win against a third consecutive NFC East opponent. They beat Washington in Week Eight at home and Dallas in Week Nine on the road.

