Report: Pat Shurmur to take over play-calling for Deion Sanders's Colorado Buffaloes

A twice-fired NFL head coach has a new gig.

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Colorado quality control analyst Pat Shurmur will take over the play-calling duties for Deion Sanders's Buffaloes this weekend against Oregon State.

Offensive coordinator Sean Lewis will signal the plays to the quarterback, but Shurmur will call them.

McMurphy explains that Sanders will have to promote Shurmur to full-time coach. This means that another full-time coach must be demoted.

Shurmur, 58, coached the Browns in 2011 and 2012 and the Giants in 2018 and 2019.

Most recently, he was offensive coordinator of the Broncos in 2020 and 2021.

Colorado started the season 3-0. They have since lost four of five.