Report: Pat McCaw might wait to sign until Jimmy Butler situation resolved

Pat McCaw still hasn't joined the Warriors, and Steve Kerr is tired of answering questions about his absence.

I wonder if a brave reporter will test his or her luck Thursday afternoon, because on Thursday morning, we learned of another twist in this saga (it's not really a saga):

Sources: Patrick McCaw may wait until the Jimmy Butler trade plays out to sign a new deal. If a team ends up doing a 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 deal that frees up roster spots and playing time, McCaw may look to sign there. As an RFA, the Warriors can still match any deal McCaw signs. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 4, 2018

Sign with who, though?

Is McCaw assuming that one of the teams involved will offer him a contract with their open roster spot(s)?

[POOLE: Patrick McCaw rejecting Warriors' contract offer just boggles the mind]

That would be quite presumptious, considering he has been a free agent for months.

Last week, Steph Curry talked about McCaw's situation, saying: "I hope he's got good people in his corner giving him some sound advice."

It's also quite possible that McCaw hasn't signed with the Warriors because he doesn't want to return to the Warriors.

As The Athletic's Anthony Slater wrote on Tuesday:

Reaffirmed by his Monday decision to let the qualifying offer expire, there's something that's becoming increasingly clear: This isn't as much about money for McCaw as it is about opportunity. Sources indicate that both McCaw and his father, Jeff, who has become a vocal part of this process, believe a more expansive role is the best thing for his growth and eventual earning potential.

So where do things stand between Butler and the Timberwolves?

Sources: Barring a trade, Tom Thibodeau is still determined to get Butler back with the team for start of season. Butler hasn't made a final decision on when he'll join team and practice, but he doesn't plan to miss regular season games if his wrist is healthy. https://t.co/iQypvZ88ad — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 4, 2018

Stay tuned ...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller



