Report: Pat Flaherty returning to Giants in advisory role

Former Giants offensive line coach Pat Flaherty is returning to the team this season.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports Flaherty is joining Joe Judge’s staff in an advisory role. Flaherty will help with the offensive linemen among other duties.

Flaherty previously worked for the Giants on Tom Coughlin’s staff from 2004-15.

Flaherty, 64, spent the past two seasons as an analyst at Penn State.

He began his NFL coaching career with Washington in 2000, spending one season as the tight ends coach. Flaherty then went to Chicago, joining the Bears as their tight ends coach from 2001-2003.

Coughlin made him the team’s offensive line coach in 2004, and he spent 16 years coaching that position in the NFL. After 12 years with the Giants, Flaherty worked for the 49ers, Jaguars and Dolphins.

