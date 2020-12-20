There are currently three head coaching vacancies in the NFL and that number is likely to grow once the regular season comes to an end.

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald may be linked with some of those openings. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that two teams have already inquired about speaking with Fitzgerald after his team plays its bowl game.

Fitzgerald played linebacker at Northwestern and spent time with the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie before going into coaching. He got the job at his alma mater in 2006 and has gone 105-81 at the Big 10 school. They’ve won their division in two of the last three seasons, but lost the Big 10 title game to Ohio State this year and in 2018.

Green Bay was reportedly interested in Fitzgerald in 2019, but he opted not to interview with the Packers and they hired Matt LaFleur.

Report: Pat Fitzgerald drawing interest from NFL teams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk