Report: Parks Frazier will call offensive plays for Colts

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday has picked the person who will pick plays on Sunday.

NFL Media reports that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier will call the plays on Sunday against the Raiders.

Frazier, 30, arrived as assistant to the head coach in 2018, Frank Reich’s first year with the team. Frazier became a quality control coach in 2020, and he was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021.

This year, he added the designation of pass game specialist to his title.

If Frazier’s name sounds vaguely familiar, it should. In May 2019, eight gunmen fired more than 80 shots into Frazier’s home. It was unoccupied at the time. The crime was never solved.

