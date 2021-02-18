Report: Panthers were ‘not interested’ in Carson Wentz, who’s been traded to Colts

The Eagles found a buyer for Carson Wentz in the Colts, who are taking on the embattled QB in exchange for a conditional second and a third-round pick, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN.

There were other teams involved in the Wentz discussions, most notably the Bears. Apparently they pulled out at the last minute. As for the Panthers, NFL insider Adam Caplan reports they were “not interested.”

Sources On Wentz: #Bears backed out of the trade talks recently. #Panthers were not interested. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) February 18, 2021

This is good to hear. Wentz looked like something special during the 2017 season and occasionally at other times. There’s a chance Frank Reich could get him back to that level. It’s a long road back, though and Wentz’s game looked completely broken when we watched him in 2020.

How this affects the Panthers may depend mostly on what Chicago tries to do from here. If they’re smart, they’ll also be doing everything in their power to trade for Deshaun Watson. If they’re not (a distinct possibility) the Panthers could try to deal Teddy Bridgewater to the Bears to get his contract off the books. Realistically, nobody is taking on Teddy’s cap hit for 2021 given what he did this past season, even if he’d be a definitive step up for Chicago.

No matter what happens, the Panthers can’t let Bridgewater’s contract prevent them from getting an upgrade at QB.

Recent chatter suggests team owner David Tepper is obsessed with landing Watson, but that remains a remote possibility as long as he’s not considered on the trade block by the Texans. Other answers may include Justin Fields and Mac Jones, two 2021 prospects that the Panthers like.

