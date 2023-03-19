Report: Panthers want to sign both Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark

With receiver D.J. Moore traded to the Bears, the Panthers need help at receiver. They’re currently targeting two players to replace Moore.

According to ESPN, via USA Today, the Panthers want to sign both Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark.

Thielen was cut by the Vikings before free agency. He visited Carolina on Wednesday. Chark became a free agent last week, after spending his first four seasons in Jacksonville and his fifth, 2022, in Detroit. He visited the Panthers on Friday.

The Panthers currently have six receivers under contract, including Terrace Marshall, Jr., Lavishka Shenault, and Shi Smith.

Both Thielen and Chark have question marks. For Thielen, it’s age. For Chark, a Pro Bowler in 2019, it’s injuries. He appeared in only four games in 2021, and only 11 in 2022.

Whatever they do, the Panthers need an accomplished and talented group of receivers, given that they’ll likely have a new rookie quarterback whom they hope will quickly become a franchise-caliber performer.

