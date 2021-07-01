Report: Panthers want long-term deal with Taylor Moton

The Saints signed right tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year extension on Wednesday and the fallout from that agreement could impact another NFC South club.

Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton got the franchise tag early this offseason and has a couple of weeks before the July 15 deadline to reach a long-term deal with the team. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the team wants to get that deal done ahead of the deadline, but there’s no word on how close they may be to an agreement.

Ramczyk’s deal makes him the highest-paid right tackle in the league with an average annual salary of $18 million. Moton is set to play for $13.754 million under the terms of the tag.

The Colts are also reportedly working on an extension with Braden Smith, so the Panthers and Moton may get more definition of the right tackle market as they try to work things out in the coming days.

