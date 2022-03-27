Report: Panthers view 3 QB prospects as 1st-round talents in 2022 draft

The Carolina Panthers have pushed, or perhaps pigeonholed, themselves into a rough spot under center. But can one of this year’s incoming prospects help get them out?

Carolina may believe so, at least according to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer. Alexander, amidst his latest deep dive into the franchise’s quarterback dilemma, notes the Panthers currently view three of the draft’s passers as first-round talents.

“Those in the Panthers organization view Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral as the top quarterbacks in this draft class, worthy of first-round picks,” he wrote. “They have second-round grades on the other top quarterbacks, including UNC’s Sam Howell.”

Coincidentally (or not), general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule were both present at each of the three’s pro days this past week. They were joined—interchangeably between the visits—by some combination of assistant general manager Dan Morgan, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan and vice president of football operations Steven Drummond.

The same, however, could not be said for the Cincinnati Bearcats’ pro day—where another top quarterback prospect Desmond Ridder took centerstage. Instead of Fitterer and Rhule, the team sent vice president of player personnel Pat Stewart, senior personnel executive Jeff Morrow and scout Joel Patten to see Ridder on Thursday.

Next up is Howell—who is a relative stone’s throw away at Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels will host his showcase on Monday, a trip the Panthers’ power duo may have no problem making as the next part of their ongoing nationwide adventure.

