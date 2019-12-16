Report: Panthers to bench Kyle Allen, start Will Grier against the Colts

Just two weeks after longtime head coach Ron Rivera was fired, there are even more changes coming to the Carolina Panthers as their disappointing season winds down.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers will be benching quarterback Kyle Allen and starting 2019 draftee Will Grier in his place when they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16.

The #Panthers are expected to start QB Will Grier on Sunday vs. the #Colts, sources say. The team has not yet announced the move or made it official, but this is the direction it’s heading with Kyle Allen heading to the bench. An important evaluation moving forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

It will be the very first NFL start for Grier, 24, who was picked by the Panthers in the third round earlier this year.

Allen was pressed into service starting in Week 3 when Cam Newton went down with what turned out to be a season-ending foot injury. Allen has started every game since, and he actually got off to a strong start. The Panthers won four straight games starting in Week 3, all the way through their Week 7 bye. Since then, it’s been pretty miserable. They’ve lost six straight games and seven of their last eight, while Allen has struggled with turnovers and interceptions.

Grier is the first quarterback the Panthers have drafted since 2011, when they took Cam Newton, so it’s a little baffling that it took this long for him to get a chance to start — especially since Allen has been struggling for weeks. On the bright side, there’s zero pressure on Grier now. The season is lost, there will be a new head coach next season and likely a lot of new personnel, so there’s no harm in giving Grier a chance to see what he’s got.

