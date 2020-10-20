Report: Panthers signing safety off Giants practice squad

The Panthers are shorthanded at a few positions due to injuries and the pandemic. Two offensive linemen (Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield) are currently on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Carolina is also down a man at safety after Juston Burris suffered an injury on Sunday against the Bears. While we don’t know exactly what happened, it was serious enough for Burris to be carted off the field so we can assume he’ll be out for a while.

To fill that hole, the Panthers are signing safety Sean Chandler off the Giants practice squad, according to a report by Ryan Dunleavy.

#Panthers signing safety and special teams leader Sean Chandler off #Giants practice squad. Reunites coach Matt Rhule with one of his @Temple_FB favorites — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 20, 2020





Chandler (six-foot, 195 pounds) played for coach Matt Rhule at Temple, where he posted 10 interceptions and 13.5 tackles for a loss in 48 games.

After college, he went undrafted and was first signed by the Giants in 2018. He’s been a core special teams contributor for them over the last three seasons, totaling 531 snaps there as opposed to 174 on defense.

