Report: Panthers re-sign long-time long snapper J.J. Jansen to 1-year deal

The Panthers are re-signing long snapper J.J. Jansen to a one-year deal, according to a report by Joe Person at the Athletic. Jansen has held that position for Carolina since the 2009 season. He’s played in 192 regular season games since then and has only fumbled once.

Jansen is 35 years old now, so odds are he won’t be aroung in the NFL too much longer. That said, guys like Jansen tend to last longer than most at this level. He could continue playing into his 40s as far as we know. In any case, until Jansen decides to retire the Panthers should keep a roster spot for him.

This team is pretty well set up at the other specialist spots, as well. Joey Slye may have had a rough 2020 season but his range is still as good as any kicker in the league and punter Joseph Charlton had a strong rookie year.

Related