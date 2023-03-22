The Panthers have the No. 1 overall selection in next month’s draft, having traded with the Bears for the right to have their pick of quarterbacks.

Assuming they stay put, the Panthers are expected to choose Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young or Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Stroud is the betting favorite to land in Carolina.

Stroud will work out for scouts at Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday, and the Panthers are sending an army to watch him throw.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that owners David and Nicole Tepper, General Manager Scott Fitterer, head coach Frank Reich, assistant General Manager Dan Morgan, vice president Samir Suleiman, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, senior assistant Jim Caldwell, scouting director Cole Spencer and scout Joel Patten will attend for the Panthers.

Ohio State also will have cornerback Cameron Brown, defensive tackle Jerron Cage, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, defensive end Zach Harrison, safety Ronnie Hickman, offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, safety/nickelback Tanner McCalister, long snapper Bradley Robinson, tight end Mitch Rossi, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, defensive tackle Taron Vincent and center Luke Wypler working out.

Report: Panthers will send 11 representatives to Ohio State’s Pro Day originally appeared on Pro Football Talk